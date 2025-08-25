Barcelona have finally received some positive news in their bid to return to Camp Nou. Their renovation work has been delayed on several occasions, but the Blaugrana have been given a lifeline in their bid to partially reopen Camp Nou for their first home game on the weekend of the 14th of September.

The Catalan giants still need to apply for a licence from the Barcelona City Council to reopen Camp Nou, and had toyed with the idea of asking La Liga to play their Matchday four game against Valencia at Mestalla instead. La Liga have decided their clash will be a home game for Barcelona though, with Estadi Johan Cruyff and Girona’s Montilivi being considered as alternatives if it is not ready in time. Montjuic is not available that weekend due to a concert on the Friday, but the Blaugrana have reserved the use of the stadium until February.

Barcelona's setup while 2-0 down compared to the setup that pulled of the come-back. @sergisoleMD pic.twitter.com/VRdDft47ll — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 25, 2025

Barcelona receive completion of work certificate

Barcelona intend to reopen Camp Nou in three phases this season: firstly with 27,000 fans (1A), then with 45,000 fans (1B), and then with 60,000 fans, as they look to continue work on their third tier. RAC1 report that Barcelona have now received the vital certificate of completion certificate from constructors Limak for phase 1A, and transferred it to the City Council.

The Council have now scheduled an inspection for Tuesday, and they will hope to get the Opening Licence allowing them to host events at Camp Nou imminently.

Barcelona tight on UEFA deadline

Barcelona will be hoping the Council can grant their licence almost immediately. On Thursday, the Blaugrana must communicate to UEFA which stadium they will be using for the league phase of the Champions League this season. If they are not granted the licence for Thursday, it is likely Barcelona will continue playing at Montjuic.