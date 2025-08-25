Atletico Madrid receive Premier League approach for midfielder

Atletico Madrid have had a busy summer, but they may not be done yet with their business. Los Colchoneros are hoping to bring in at least one more player, but will likely require an exit in order to push that through.

One of the names that has been brought up as a potential departure on several occasions is Alexander Sorloth, while another of last summer’s star additions, Conor Gallagher has also been mentioned as a potential exit. In June, it emerged that Atletico would be willing to let both go for the right price this summer.

Crystal Palace enquire about Gallagher move

Former club Crystal Palace have reportedly enquired with Atletico Madrid over the possibility of a deal. That is according to Newshopper, who say that Palace are interested in a second loan deal for Gallagher three years on from his first spell at Selhurst Park. Los Colchoneros are yet to make a decision on the idea, but the move has been confirmed by Fabrizio Romano and Ben Jacobs, who says that other clubs have also enquired.

💣🚨 BREAKING – CONFIRMED: Crystal Palace have approached Atlético Madrid for Conor Gallagher on loan. Initial talks have already taken place, and Atleti are yet to make a decision. [🎖️: @FabrizioRomano] pic.twitter.com/HFxxxhAGB5 — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) August 25, 2025

Prior to this latest update, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and West Ham United have been linked with a move for Gallagher.

Atletico Madrid keen to move for Nicolas Gonzalez

Los Rojiblancos have shown interest in Juventus winger Nicolas Gonzalez, with a deal on personal terms reportedly agreed already. Diego Simeone is keen to have an extra wide player join his squad before the end of the window.

Crystal Palace one of several clubs to have enquired on a loan for Conor Gallagher, as @BobbyManzi called. Difficult move to pull off in the final week of the window. Strong chance Gallagher stays. 🤝 @alex_crook pic.twitter.com/29CJDvkUG2 — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) August 25, 2025

The primary issue with Gallagher, is that Atletico are keen to get back the €42m they paid for him, with his stock falling after a season in and out of the side. A loan move could shift one of their biggest wages on a temporary basis, given he is not expected to have a starting role this season.