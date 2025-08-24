Xabi Alonso opted to shuffle his Real Madrid team for their 3-0 La Liga win away at Real Oviedo with major changes.

The former Spain international opted to bring club captain Dani Carvajal and veteran centre back Antonio Rudiger into his starting XI in place of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Eder Militao.

The changes continued into midfield and attack with Franco Mastastuono making his first start for the club and Rodrygo Goes recalled after not featuring against Osasuna.

Brahim Diaz and Vinicius Junior were the players who dropped out and the latter came off the bench to score the third goal of the night.

Kylian Mbappe stole the show with two goals, either side of the break, but the recall of Rodrygo was big news for Real Madrid fans.

Xabi Alonso confirms Mastantuono and Rodrygo plans

Alonso has consistently batted away questions over his plans to sell the Brazil international before the end of August.

Despite only playing a limited role at the FIFA Club World Cup, Alonso appears keen to keep him at least until January, and the ex-midfielder confirmed there are no exit plans for him for or Mastantuono out on loan.

“Rodrygo had a good game. He linked well with Carreras, Arda and Kylian. He’s just another player in the squad,” as per Marca.

“He [Mastantuono] played a very good game. He’s going to give us a lot this season. He has a lot of energy and his connection with the team is good both inside and outside.”

The flexibility offers Alonso another option for his attack with Diaz, Arda Guler, Vinicius, Rodrygo, Mbappe and Mastanuono all able to cover multiple positions.

Real Madrid now host Mallorca in their final game before the September with a clash against Jagoba Arrasate’s team in the Spanish capital on August 30.

