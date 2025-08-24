Valencia in talks with Leeds over deal for 24-year-old winger

Valencia have been busy in the transfer market in recent weeks, and that will continue in the lead-up to the window closing in eight days’ time. Dani Raba, Julen Agirrezabala, José Copete, Baptiste Santamaria, Filip Ugrinic and Arnaut Danjuma have already arrived at the Mestalla, and there will be more to come.

Carlos Corberan is hoping to complete his attack with the addition of another winger and striker, given that Fran Perez has left for Rayo Vallecano and Sergi Canos is set for an exit after falling out of favour. And in recent days, Valencia have set their sights on a new target to address the former position: Largie Ramazani.

Ramazani, who joined Almeria last summer to join Leeds United, has been made available by the Premier League side. Valencia are aware of this, and as per Nacho Sanchis (via Marca), they are in talks over a loan deal.

Earlier this week, Leeds signed Noah Okafor from Milan, and that has opened the door for Ramazani to leave. Valencia want to take him for the 2025-26 campaign, with the plan being to include an option to buy.

Ramazani could be reunited with ex-teammate at Valencia

Should a deal be agreed between Valencia and Leeds that would allow Ramazani to sign, there is a chance that the 24-year-old would be reunited with a familiar face. Los Che are also aiming to bring Umar Sadiq back to the Mestalla, and the Real Sociedad striker played alongside the Belgian winger at Almeria.

It remains to be seen whether Valencia are able to agree terms with Leeds, but if so, Ramazani would be a solid addition to Corberan’s squad. Things are looking up for Los Che, who will be targeting a finish inside La Liga’s European places come the end of the 2025-26 season.