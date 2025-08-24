Real Madrid sources deny interest in €80m Premier League star

Real Madrid are in the market for one more signing this summer, although it’s expected that a sale will be needed first. Rodrygo Goes and Dani Ceballos are leading candidates to be moved on, and if one does depart, it would open the door for a midfielder to be added to Xabi Alonso’s squad.

Club bosses are open to the possibility of signing a Toni Kroos replacement, as this was an area that Real Madrid struggled massively throughout last season. Manchester City and Spain superstar Rodri Hernandez is the dream target, but in recent days, a new name has emerged: Adam Wharton.

Wharton, who is reported to be available for €80m, has been a top performer for Crystal Palace since joining them in 2024, and a move to Real Madrid would be the next step in his blossoming career. However, it is very unlikely that he will make a move to the Santiago Bernabeu any time soon.

Sources believe Wharton links are agent-driven

As per Marca, Real Madrid have no plans to make a move for Wharton, with the report also stating that club sources believe the links are being driven by his representatives to generate competition for the signature of the 21-year-old, who has also attracted interest from the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United.

The report has revealed that Real Madrid are more likely to make a move for Kees Smit, with club bosses believing that the AZ Alkmaar starlet would be a fantastic bet for the future. A move is unlikely to be made before the summer transfer window closes, but it cannot be ruled out that Los Blancos try for him in 2026.

For now, the situation with Real Madrid’s pursuit of a midfielder signing remains open, although the door does appear to be closed on Wharton.