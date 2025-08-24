Antony
Real Betis to present new Antony offer to Manchester United in next 24 hours

Image via Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Manchester United are desperate to part ways with Antony before the summer is out, and Real Betis want to re-sign him. Efforts to bring him back to Andalusia have been slow-moving, but it’s expected that there will be significant developments in the coming days.

Man United are clear that a permanent transfer is their priority, but their asking price is out of reach for Betis, whose head coach Manuel Pellegrini has called for a swift resolution to the matter. It was revealed earlier in the weekend that the two clubs remain in talks, and Los Verdiblancos are now ready to make another move.

Betis saw a loan offer rejected earlier in the summer, but they are now ready to make a second bid. As per Daily Mail, they are planning to submit their new proposal in the next 24 hours.

GUIMARAES (Portugal), 13/03/2025.- Betis player Antony poses after scoring the 0-3 goal during the UEFA Conference League Round of 16, 2nd leg soccer match between Vitoria Guimaraes and Real Betis, in Guimaraes, Portugal, 13 March 2025. (Image via EFE/EPA/HUGO DELGADO)

Antony only wants to return to Betis

Man United have been very frustrated in their efforts to sell Antony, especially as they have received strong interest from a number of clubs keen on signing him – including those in Saudi Arabia. However, the 25-year-old has made it clear that he is only interested in a return to Betis, which he could now get.

It remains to be seen what offer is presented to Man United. Betis are reportedly open to negotiating a loan with an obligation to buy next summer, or a cut-price deal could also be put forward – in this case, the Premier League side would retain a very significant sell-on clause. But for now, it remains to be seen whether either of these would appease Old Trafford officials.

