Real Madrid are aiming to make it two wins from two at the start of the new league season, as they prepare to take on Real Oviedo at the Estadio Municipal Carlos Tartiere, in what is the hosts’ first home La Liga match in over 20 years.

Xabi Alonso’s side will be keen to keep pace with Barcelona after their comeback victory at Levante on Saturday, and they have momentum on their side after an opening matchday victory against Osasuna earlier in the week.

Alonso to name unchanged line-up for Oviedo clash

And according to Marca, Alonso is not planning to make any changes from the side that defeated Osasuna at the Santiago Bernabeu. Franco Mastantuono impressed off the bench last time out, and although it was hinted that he could be given his first start, it’s believed that he will continue as a substitute.

Alonso also has Antonio Rudiger back from suspension, but he is expected to continue with Eder Militao as Dean Huijsen’s partner in the centre of defence. Trent Alexander-Arnold came under fire for his performance against Osasuna, but he is to keep his place ahead of Dani Carvajal.

Oviedo will be hoping to bounce back from their 2-0 defeat to Villarreal on the opening day, in what promises to be a special occasion for the club. Veljko Paunovic is without the suspended Alberto Reina, and he is to be replaced by new signing Leander Dendoncker, who joined earlier this week from Aston Villa. The second expected change would see David Costas replace Oier Luengo in the centre of defence.

It should be a very interesting match at the Carlos Tartiere. Real Madrid will start as favourites, but Oviedo will be determined to cause a big shock on their big day.