New Barcelona star reject loans offers as registration deadline looms

Barcelona are locked in a race to register players with La Liga this month after completing the paperwork on Joan Garcia and Marcus Rashford.

Hansi Flick is still unable to count on Wojciech Szczesny, Gerard Martin and Roony Bardghji in league action, and the clock is ticking.

All three players have missed Barcelona’s two opening games of the campaign, wins at Mallorca and Levante, as Barcelona work to release salary funds to complete their registrations.

Martin’s contract update is the first priority for Barcelona, followed by Szczesny, who Flick needs as experienced back up to Garcia.

The final box to tick is Bardghji, who joined earlier in the summer from FC Copenhagen, but the are keeping their options over the practicality of keeping him for the 2025/26 season.

Flick stated during Barcelona’s preseason tour that he wanted the 19-year-old to remain with the first team after catching the eye in Asia.

But the situation remains fluid, and Barcelona cannot guarantee Bardghji’s registration due to Financial Fair Play restrictions, and the situation cannot be resolved by registering him as a B team player.

Bardghji ready to reject Barca exit

There are also restrictions surrounding whether Bardghji can be loaned to another Spanish side if he is not registered with La Liga – but a move out of Spain could be put forward.

Despite the current balance being in favour of him moving on, reports from Mundo Deportivo claim the player himself has told Flick he has no intention of leaving, and would prefer to remain with the reserve squad of necessary.

The Swedish U21 international remains confident he will be rushed through before the deadline and that is the focus of all involved at this stage.

Barcelona’s final game of their current run of matches, ahead of the September international break, is a trip to Rayo Vallecano on August 31.