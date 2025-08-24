More Mbappe magic as Real Madrid cruise past Oviedo

Real Madrid have secured a second successive La Liga win at the start of the 2025/26 season as they cruised to a 3-0 victory at Real Oviedo.

Xabi Alonso’s side scrapped out a tight 1-0 win over Osasuna in their first game of the new league campaign via Kylian Mbappe’s penalty.

It was the Frenchman who sparked Los Blancos into life again with a first half opener in Asturias before they powered on after the restart.

Neither side created much early on with the returning Rodrygo Goes seeing an effort tipped past the post by Aarón Escandell.

The hosts looked resolute from there on with Escandell producing a superb double save from Rodrygo and Arda Guler.

However, the home side’s resistance was broken on 36 minutes as Mbappe swivelled away from two Oviedo defenders on the edge of the box to power home.

Vini Jr offers Xabi Alonso reminder off the Real Madrid bench

Real Madrid continued to push after the restart with Fede Valverde prodding an effort just wide before Kwasi Sibo hit a post for Oviedo.

Alonso opted to throw Vinicius Junior on just after the hour, to replace Rodrygo, and the returning No.7 teed up Mbappe to crash home a second on 83 minutes.

The decision to leave Vinicius Jr out of the starting XI was a shock call from Alonso, with Rodrygo;s future under scrutiny, and he also dropped Trent Alexander-Arnold to the bench in favour of club captain Dani Carvajal.

Vini Jr looked determined to make a goal scoring impact in the closing stages and he raced away to fire home a third goal in added time.

Alonso has now matched Barcelona with two wins from two games Real Madrid host Mallorca on August 30 in their final game before the September international break next month.

