Marcelino makes striker demand at Villarreal with exits planned

Villarreal boss Marcelino has confirmed his plan to sign a new striker before the transfer window closes on September 1.

The Yellow Submarine have already spent around €60m so far this summer but with a focus on bolstering the midfield and defence.

Renato Veiga is the latest arrival from Chelsea, with planning on utilising him at centre back this season, alongside Raul Marin, Santiago Mourino, Tajon Buchanan and Alberto Moleiro.

However, on the back of losing Thierno Barry due to injury, Marcelino needs a new attacker amid ongoing injury concerns for Ayoze Perez and Gerard Moreno.

With Villarreal back in the UEFA Champions League in 2025/26, Marcelino needs a fresh option, and Everton are rumoured to be amongst a list of sides taking a look at Etta Eyong to join Barry on Merseyside.

Marcelino has hinted he wants to retain the Cameroonian but admitted a lack of options is a concern.

“We have to sign players up front, and that’s what we’re working on,” as per Diario AS.

Villarreal close in on MLS star to boost striker options

Ahead of the final days of the transfer window, Marcelino is closing in on a target, with 25-year-old Tani Oluwaseyi from Minnesota United on his radar.

Canada international Oluwaseyi has impressed in the MLS with ten goals already in the 2025 campaign.

Villarreal have already reached out to Minnesota and Oluwaseyi’s representatives over a possible move to Spain and the signs look positive over an agreement before the end of August.

The Nigerian-born attacker is under contract in Minnesota until the end of 2027, as per the structure of MLS contracts, but the club have an option to extend that by another 12 months.

Villarreal are hoping to secure a cut price deal, due to his lack of experience playing in Europe, but he is valued at around €5m by Minnesota.