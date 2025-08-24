Tajon Buchanan
Sunday’s La Liga action featured some cracking games including a five-goal hammering handed out by Villarreal to Girona.

Real Sociedad responded to falling to two goals behind to draw 2-2 with Espanyol as Osasuna edged out Valencia.

Let’s check out how a busy Sunday unfolded…

Osasuna 1-0 Valencia

Osasuna lost out 1-0 to Real Madrid in their campaign opener and they flipped that particular script against Valencia.

Star striker Ante Budimir got the ball rolling on nine minutes as he powered home a towering header from close range.

Valencia’s day went from bad to worse on 22 minutes, as Jose Gaya slipped as the last man back, and then saw a red card for bring down Víctor Muñoz.

That changed the complexion of the game, as Los Che dug in, but they were denied a shock late equaliser as Arnaut Danjuma’s volley was ruled out for a fractional offside.

Real Sociedad 2-2 Espanyol

Espanyol were the late showers last weekend, to pull off a 2-1 win home win against Atletico Madrid, but they were overpowered late on by Real Sociedad.

Pere Milla scored the winner against Los Rojiblancos, and he steered the visitors in front early on, before Javi Puado netted a penalty in first half added time.

La Real drew at Valenca last weekend and they got back into this one as Ander Barrenetxea fired home on the counter attack for the Basque side.

A deserved equaliser landed just after as  Orri Óskarsson slammed into the bottom corner.

Villarreal 5-0 Girona

It was a very different story down in Castellon as Villarreal moved top of La Liga as Marcelino’s team battered Girona.

The hosts were 4-0 up at half time, via goals from Nicolas Pepe, Rafa Marin and two from Tajon Buchanan.

The Canada international, who joined permanently last month completed a career first hat-trick after the restart, to make a mockery of Marcelino’s pre-game comment he needs a new striker.

