‘Forgotten’ Liverpool star wants La Liga return in 2025/26

Spain U21 international Stefan Bajcetic is expected to leave Liverpool before the end of the summer transfer deadline on September 1.

The 20-yeaer-old has not featured since Arne Slot’s arrival at Anfield last summer as the incoming Reds boss sanctioned an initial loan to RB Salzburg at the start of 2024/25.

However, despite high expectations over playing a regular role in Germany, he struggled for prominence in Salzburg in the first half of the season, and Liverpool brought him back at the start of 2025.

That was only a quick stop back at Anfield as he went on to join Las Palmas for the second half of the season and the Premier League champions have no place for him in Slot’s squad.

With his options on Merseyside limited, Bajcetic has requested to move, and Liverpool are keen to bring in funds following a big spending summer for Slot.

As per reports from Estadio Deportivo, Bajcetic wants a return to La Liga in the final days of the transfer window as his ‘priority is clear’ to move on with Girona closing in.

Bajectic wants La Liga return following Liverpool decision

Reports from Empire of the Kop indicate the Galician is now fully recovered from the hamstring surgery he underwent in June but Slot is unmoved over his midfield plans.

The main stumbling block over a possible exit could be the structure of a deal with Liverpool open to both a season-long loan and a permanent sale.

Girona do not have a budget bolstered by UEFA Champions League qualification this season and the Catalans have not paid a fee for any player so far this season.

Loan deals agreed with parent club Manchester City for Vitor Reis, and Atletico Madrid on Thomas Lemar, indicate it will be a loan for Bajcetic with Liverpool still open minded on him.

Axel Witsel and Alex Moreno have also joined Girona as free agents for 2025/26.