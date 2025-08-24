Cesc Fabregas closes the door on Nico Paz transfer exit

COMO, ITALY - FEBRUARY 07: Nico Paz of Como 1907 looks o during the Serie A match between Como 1907 and Juventus at Stadio G. Sinigaglia on February 07, 2025 in Como, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Serie A side Como will not allow midfield star Nico Paz to leave the club before the end of the summer transfer window.

Paz has been linked with a potential return to Real Madrid over the summer, as a possible option for Xabi Alonso’s squad rebuild in the Spanish capital, but he opted against a move back.

Former Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti opted to sell Paz last summer after he accepted an offer for the attacking midfielder from Como for around €6m.

However, the small print of the agreement allows Real Madrid to keep their future options open on Paz, as part of a structured exit package with Cesc Fabregas’ side.

That included three separate buy-back options that would come into effect in 2025, 2026 and 2027 respectively.

The first of those, worth €8m, was triggered at the start of the summer, but as per Sky Sports Italia (via Football Italia), Real Madrid did not activate it before its expiry.

The latest update indicated Tottenham were ready to blow the situation wide open with a €45m offer after losing out to rivals Arsenal in the race for Eberechi Eze.

Cesc Fabregas ends Nico Paz to Tottenham transfer rumours

Real Madrid were happy with that scenario, as the club would receive a 50% sell-on clause as part of the previous deal with Como.

Spurs are desperately looking to bring in new players before the September 1 transfer deadline but Fabregas appears to have closed the door on an possible exit this month.

“I’m very calm and relaxed, Nico is very happy here at Como. He’s a top, top player.”

The former midfielder was speaking after Como’s return to Serie A action in a 2-0 home win over Lazio where Paz produced a player of the match display with a goal and an assist for the hosts.