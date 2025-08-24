Barcelona were made to work hard in their second match of the new season, as they came from 2-0 behind to defeat Levante 3-2 at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia. And the architect of that comeback was Pedri, who got the first goal of the evening for Hansi Flick’s side with a wonderfully-arrowed strike into the top corner.

After the match, Pedri spoke to Movistar+ (via MD). He gave his reaction to how things played out in Valencia, and how Barcelona managed to drag themselves back into the match in the second half. He also spoke on his goal.

“We knew it wasn’t going to be an easy ground, we knew they weren’t going to make it easy for us with the ball and it was difficult for us. In the second half we had more possession, Raphinha got between the lines.

“They always tell me to shoot, and today I tried. The first shot with my left foot wasn’t great, but the second went in.”

Pedri “doesn’t understand” Levante penalty decision

Pedri was also asked about the controversial decision to award Levante a penalty after Alejandro Balde was adjudged to have handled the ball by referee Alejandro Hernandez Hernandez, who was also in charge during the last Clasico of the previous season when a similar incident occurred with Aurelien Tchouameni.

“Recently we were given a talk at the Ciudad Deportiva de las manos. Last season, Tchouaméni’s one in Montjuïc was a clear handball for me, this one wasn’t and they whistled it, so good. What they whistle, will be. The truth is that I don’t understand it, but they should explain it well for everyone.”

It has been a fantastic start to the season for Pedri, who continues to operate as one of the best midfielders in world football. Barcelona are incredibly fortunate to possess a player of his quality, and so far, he is on his way to replicating his displays from last season.