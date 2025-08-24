Liverpool urged to snub Alexander Isak in favour of signing La Liga star

Liverpool are in the market for a new striker, and their leading target is Newcastle United superstar Alexander Isak. The former Real Sociedad man is equally desperate to make the move to Anfield, but as of yet, no deal has been agreed.

It’s been reported that Newcastle want £150m to sell Isak, who has gone on strike at the Premier League club. As of yet, there has been no significant movement towards that fee from Liverpool, which could lead to alternatives being sought.

And according to Liverpool Echo’s Paul Gorst (via Empire of the Kop), Liverpool should be looking at Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez.

“How much appetite is there to test Atletico Madrid’s resolve for Julian Alvarez? The Argentina international would be an ideal alternative to Isak, if there is to be a reluctant acceptance the 25-year-old is out of reach.

“Alvarez scored 17 goals for Los Rojiblancos last season in La Liga and provides tactical flexibility to go with his international class and willingness to work hard off the ball. There are few viable Plan Bs around for the Reds but the former Manchester City man ticks more boxes than most.”

Atleti have no plans to sell Alvarez this summer

Alvarez had a stellar first season at the RiyadhAir Metropolitano, and he started in similar fashion with a stunning free-kick goal last weekend against Espanyol. Atleti value him incredibly highly, and they are clear that no offers will be considered between now and the end of the summer transfer window.

And while that would be bad for Liverpool (if they were planning to make a move), it’s good for Barcelona. The Catalans have identified Alvarez as their dream target to replace Robert Lewandowski next summer, although they would likely need to pay well in excess of €100m to prise him away from Los Colchoneros.