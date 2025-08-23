Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso has admitted he is not following Barcelona’s start to the 2024/25 La Liga season.

La Blaugrana won three trophies last season, in Hansi Flick’s debut campaign, with the La Liga, Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup trophies all heading to Catalonia.

Los Blancos ended 2024/25 trophyless, and Alonso was drafted in to replace Carlo Ancelotti in May, ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup.

Despite a limited preseason, Alonso has worked hard to put his stamp on the squad, and they kicked off the 2025/26 season with a 1-0 home win over Osasuna.

Kylian Mbappe’s second half penalty ticked an important box for Alonso but their opening win was not as dominant as Barcelona’s.

Flick side stormed into an early 2-0 lead away at Mallorca, before two first-half red cards for the hosts effectively handed over control to the away side, and Lamine Yamal added a spectacular third in added time.

Barcelona started with a flourish, and they will have the chance to pile a little more pressure on Alonso, as they head to Levante 24 hours before Real Madrid take on Real Oviedo.

However, despite gaining an early edge, Alonso is not interested in his El Clasico rivals until they meet in October.

“I’m not worried at all [about being ‘behind’ Barcelona]. I’m worried about my level here at Real Madrid and how we’re doing,” as per reports from Marca.

“Every week we can improve and grow as a team.”

Following the trip to Asturias, Real Madrid wrap up the month with a home clash against Mallorca, before the majority of Alonso’s squad head off for the September international break.

September features four La Liga games – including a derby with Atletico Madrid – alongside the start of the league phase of the UEFA Champions League in the middle of the month.