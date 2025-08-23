Barcelona have produced the perfect second half response in their La Liga battle on the road at rivals Levante.

The hosts secured a shock 2-0 lead at the break as Ivan Romero capitalised on some hesitant early defending from Hansi Flick’s team to slot home from close range.

However, the game slipped into controversy in first half added time, as Alejandro Balde was adjudged to have handled Jose Luis Morlanes’ strike inside the box.

Following a VAR check, a penalty was confirmed, as Morlanes tucked home past Joan Garcia.

That perceived injustice was the fuel Barcelona needed at the start of the second half as Pedri absolutely rocketed an effort into the top corner from 25 yards out.

🚨🇪🇸 GOAL | Levante 2-1 Barcelona | Pedri WHAT A BEAUTIFUL GOAL FROM PEDRI !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!pic.twitter.com/FBmVmbdbqP — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) August 23, 2025

A piece of magic from their midfield metronome allowed the confidence to flood back for Barcelona and they tied the game at 2-2 on 52 minutes.

🚨🇪🇸 GOAL | Levante 2-2 Barcelona | Ferran Torres FERRAN TORRES HAS EQUALIZED FOR BARCELONA !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!pic.twitter.com/14OXKQuSn2 — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) August 23, 2025

Ferran Torres had missed to clear chances in the first half, and hit the crossbar, but he kept his cool from superbly volley home Raphinha’s corner.

The call to start Ferran was a big pre-game decision by Hansi Flick as it also included a reshuffle in the visitors attack.

Despite rumours of Gavi starting, as part of the build up, Flick opted to start Marc Casado as Fernkie de Jong’s replacement in midfield, and move Raphinha into a surprise No.10 role in behind Torres.

Fermin Lopez’s relegation to the bench meant an eagerly awaited first La Liga start for Marcus Rashford off the Barcelona left.

However, both Casado and Rashford were brought off at half time, as part of a double change to introduce Gavi and Dani Olmo.

Flick is expected to throw Robert Lewandowski into the fray late on with the Poland international not deemed to be quite ready to start following a muscle strain in preseason.

