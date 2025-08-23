Xabi Alonso hints at first Real Madrid start for €63m signing

Real Madrid are back in La Liga action on Sunday when they take on Real Oviedo at the Estadio Municipal Carlos Tartiere. Los Blancos won their opening match of the season earlier this week, and there will be a strong desire to make it two victories from two.

As per Diario AS, Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso has given his thoughts on facing Oviedo during his pre-match press conference, and he also spoke on the reunion with ex-Spain teammate Santi Cazorla.

“I’m sure that it’s a special match for Oviedo and their fans. For us, it is also very important to continue growing away from home, to be competitive. No matter where we play, we must continue giving a good level. It’s the third week since we came back (for pre-season), but we’re looking forward to tomorrow’s game.

“I haven’t spoken to him, because I’ve been more focused on the game, on us. I have a spectacular memory with him, as a player and teammate. At Euro 2008 all the people who were there made a great dressing room. You can see the affection that people have for him, and then football-wise, he’s an exceptional player. I’m very happy with everything he’s done, he’s returned home and he enjoys being a reference in Oviedo.”

Alonso also hinted that Franco Mastantuono, who made his Real Madrid debut against Osasuna, could start against Oviedo.

“I saw him well (against Osasuna). He had a good impact, gave good energy. As he is in the squad, he has options to play – like everyone else.”

There has been a lot of excitement at Real Madrid regarding Mastantuono, who signed from River Plate earlier this summer in a deal worth €63m. He impressed against Osasuna, and he should get the opportunity to do so when Los Blancos take on Oviedo.