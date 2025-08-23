Real Madrid star poised to make injury return ahead of schedule

Real Madrid have not had the best preparations for the 2025-26 season due to their involvement at the Club World Cup. On top of this, they are currently without the services of Ferland Mendy, Eduardo Camavinga, Jude Bellingham and Endrick Felipe due to injury, although there is good news in regards to the latter’s recovery.

Days after the Real Madrid’s involvement at the Club World Cup ended, it was confirmed that Endrick had suffered a new injury setback, having only just returned from a previous issue to take part in the latter stages of the tournament. It was hoped that he would be able to return in October, although things are looking more promising.

As per Diario AS, Endrick has sped up his recovery, having already started training on the grass at Valdebebas. He is now aiming to make his return from injury after next month’s international break.

Endrick to face fight for minutes upon return from injury

Endrick, who was confirmed as Real Madrid’s new number nine two weeks ago, had been linked with a temporary move away from the Santiago Bernabeu earlier in the summer, but he will be staying with Xabi Alonso’s squad for the 2025-26 season. However, he is facing a big fight for regular minutes, as he will be up against Kylian Mbappe and Gonzalo Garcia to play in the number nine position.

From an individual perspective, it is important for Endrick to return ahead of schedule – not only because of Real Madrid, but Brazil too. The 19-year-old has set his sights on being included in the Selecao’s squad for the 2026 World Cup, and to do this, he will need to play regularly. And to give himself the best chance, he is also aiming to be called upon by Carlo Ancelotti for the October and November international windows.