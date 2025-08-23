€20m Real Madrid star courted by Champions League clubs

Real Madrid are still open for business, with less than two weeks to go until the summer transfer window closes. There is a chance that a new midfielder is added to Xabi Alonso’s squad, and if this happens, it would be almost certain that Dani Ceballos departs.

As things stand, Ceballos is sixth in the midfielder pecking order at the Santiago Bernabeu, behind Aurelien Tchouameni, Federico Valverde and Arda Guler, as well as injured duo Jude Bellingham and Eduardo Camavinga. Despite this, he is currently planning to stay and fight for his place, although that will change if more competition were to arrive.

In recent weeks, Ceballos has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, although his plan would be to remain in Europe if he leaves Real Madrid. And he will have options, with Diario AS reporting that he has already received offers for several Champions League clubs.

Ceballos is prioritising a return to boyhood club

Despite this, the clubs in question would be at a significant disadvantage in the race to sign Ceballos, who is prioritising a return to boyhood club Real Betis. However, Los Verdiblancos currently see it very difficult to re-sign the midfielder, although he is considered to be their dream signing alongside Manchester United winger Antony.

As far as squad options go, Ceballos is a very dependable one for Real Madrid – and he has been for the last 12 months in particular. However, he would not be begrudged a move elsewhere to be a starter, especially as he has aspirations to be in Spain’s squad for next summer’s World Cup in North America.

For now, it remains to be seen whether Ceballos does leave Real Madrid. At this stage, it will only happen if a new midfielder is signed before the summer transfer window comes to a close.