Manchester United have struggled to offload Antony this summer, with the 25-year-old determined to secure a return to Real Betis. As things stand, Los Verdiblancos have been unable to reach the asking price set by the Premier League side, although work is being done in this regard.

Betis head coach Manuel Pellegrini put pressure on Man United to come closer to Betis’ valuation of Antony, as Los Verdiblancos continue to hope that the Brazil international will make his return before the summer transfer window. And it looks like positive movement is being made.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Betis are still working on a deal for Antony, and talks remain ongoing with Man United. Specifically, it is the structure that is the sticking point, with Los Verdiblancos prioritising another loan agreement.

Man United have Antony as one of their priorities to be sold this summer, alongside the likes of Jadon Sancho and Alejandro Garnacho – Marcus Rashford was also part of this group prior to joining Barcelona on a season-long loan. Betis are aware of their desperation, which is why they believe that a deal will eventually be done on their terms.

Betis will face competition for Antony’s signature

Despite this, it will not be straightforward for Betis to get their man. Saudi Pro League clubs want to sign Antony, while it has now been reported by ED that Fenerbahce are prepared to meet Man United’s demands, which are set at €45m for a permanent deal.

This could create some concern within the Betis offices, although they retain Antony’s desire to make a return to Andalusia. It’s expected that he will only look elsewhere if a move to La Cartuja is no longer possible, so it is imperative for Los Verdiblancos that they reach an agreement with Man United.