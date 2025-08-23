Predicted Teams Levante-Barcelona: Hansi Flick makes bold Gavi call

Barcelona are aiming to make it two wins from two at the start of the new La Liga season when they take on Levante on Saturday evening. Hansi Flick’s side coasted to victory in Mallorca last weekend, and they will be hoping to follow that up at the Estadio Ciutat de Valencia.

It was an accomplished performance for the reigning champions at Son Moix, so Flick will be hoping for more of the same from his side. And with Robert Lewandowski back from injury, Barcelona will be strengthened for the trip to Valencia.

Barcelona to make two changes for Levante trip

In terms of line-ups, Barcelona are expected to make two changes from the side that defeated Mallorca last time out, as per Sport. Both of those alterations are to come in midfield, with Gavi and Dani Olmo replacing Frenkie de Jong and Fermin Lopez respectively. Ferran Torres will keep his place, meaning that Lewandowski will have to settle for a place on the substitutes’ bench.

Gavi was perhaps unlucky to miss out on the starting line-up last weekend after a very strong pre-season, but Flick now looks set to give him the nod. Interestingly, he would play in a deeper role, with Olmo also expected to make his first start of the new campaign.

Levante planning one alteration from opening weekend

Levante will play their first home match of the new season, having lost 2-1 at Alaves last weekend. And head coach Julian Calero is expected to make one change from the side that lined up at Mendizorroza, with Carlos Alvarez coming into the side in place of Victor Garcia.

It promises to be an interesting spectacle in Valencia. Barcelona are firm favourites to secure another victory, but Levante will be keen to put on a show for their supporters in their first home match since returning to La Liga.