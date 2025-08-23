Player Ratings: Levante 2-3 Barcelona: Pulsating Pedri inspires win

Barcelona battled back to secure a superb 3-2 win at Levante to make it two victories from two games so far in 2025/26.

Player ratings

Joan Garcia – 7

Little he could do about the opening goal as Ivan Romero finished crisply past him from close range. Grew in confidence as the game wore on and dealt with Levante’s sporadic chances.

Eric Garcia – 7

Slightly out of position in the build up to Romero’s goal, but continues to have the manager’s faith at right back, with Jules Kounde once again starting on the bench

Ronald Araujo – 7

Did not do too much wrong in the game and spent most of the second half pushed up high onto the halfway line.

Pau Cubarsi – 7

A little clever movement from Romero saw him past Barcelona’s teenage centre-back to smash past Garcia. Not a poor game, but he looks less comfortable without Inigo Martinez beside him.

Alejandro Balde – 7

Involved in the controversial award of Jose Luis Morlanes’ penalty and was unlucky the VAR decision went against him.

Pedri – 9

Looked as busy as ever in the Barcelona engine room and consistently looked to create for Lamine Yamal and Raphinha in front of him in the first half.

Stepped up brilliantly after the restart, covered a huge amount of ground, and smashed home a fine goal.

Marc Casado – 7

Drafted in to replace Frenkie de Jong as Pedri’s midfield partner and looked comfortable on his return to the team. Exit talk looks unlikely at this stage to develop into a late move away.

Lamine Yamal – 8.5

Lamine Yamal was actually the player to initially lose possession as Levante away to open the scoring. Was a handful for the Levante defence for most of the night and his cross forced the clinching own goal.

Raphinha – 7

Moved into a central role to allow Marcus Rashford to start out wide and did not look as fluid away from his usual slot.

Marcus Rashford – 7

After a bright and bustling first start as a Barcelona player in La Liga, he did not have the impacted expected, and faded as the game wore on.

Ferran Torres – 8

With Robert Lewandowski not deemed fit enough to start, Ferran Torres kept the No.9 shirt, and he took the all important chance that fell his way.