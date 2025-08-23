La Liga Round Up: Atletico Madrid struggles continue in Elche draw

Saturday’s La Liga action featured more frustration at the start of the new campaign for Atletico Madrid as they drew with Elche.

Diego Simeone’s side are without a win in their opening two games of the 2025/26 campaign as they were unable to snatch a late winner ahead of Barcelona’s trip to Levante.

Mallorca were sidestepped by La Blaugrana last weekend but they rallied late on to secure a draw at home to Celta Vigo.

Let’s take a look at how Saturday’s action unfolded…

Atletico Madrid 1-1 Elche

Simeone’s team slipped to a shock 2-1 loss on the road at Espanyol in their opening game and a return to Madrid was viewed as an ideal chance to bounce back.

Newly promoted Elche grabbed a late draw at home to Real Betis in their opener and they were in the mood for an upset in the Spanish capital.

Alexander Sorloth secured the perfect start for the hosts as he raced into the left channel and steered a precise effort past the onrushing Matias Dituro on eight minutes.

Golazo de Sorloth tras asistencia tremenda de Hancko

pic.twitter.com/lTY6JfTe00 — AtletionTop (@AtletiOnTop) August 23, 2025

However, the visitors levelled up on the 15-miinute mark, as Rafa Mir marked his first start with a first goal since joining from Sevilla.

Empata para el Elche el canterano culé Rafa Mir Los del Atleti han cantado lo de madridista el que no bote ? pic.twitter.com/uzS41AgVJP — LOCOS REAL MADRID (@LocosRealMadrid) August 23, 2025

The expected Atletico Madrid response did not really arrive until the final 20 minutes, as substitutes Antoine Griezmann and Giacomo Raspadori were kept out, and they limped over the finishing line.

Up next for Simeone before the September international break is trip to Alaves on August 30.

Mallorca 1-1 Celta Vigo

Celta Vigo slipped up at home to Getafe last time out and they made a perfect start in Palma as Javii Rueda smashed home from 18 yards out before the break.

Mallorca really stepped up after the restart and they finally got a just reward in the closing minutes as Mateu Morey popped up to fire home a leveller.

