Girona have had a quiet summer so far, but that will change in the final days of the summer transfer window. The sale of Miguel Gutierrez to Napoli, coupled with the impending departure of Ladislav Krejci to Wolves in a deal worth €35m, means that the Catalans will have money to spend – and some of it could go towards a familiar face.

The last 12 months have been disappointing for Girona, who have failed to build on their third place finish in the 2023-24 La Liga campaign. They narrowly avoided relegation last season, so a reaction will be needed in 2025-26 – although that did not start well as they lost 3-1 last weekend to Rayo Vallecano.

That match showed that signings are desperately needed, and one area that is to be addressed is left wing. And as it turns out, a return for Bryan Gil could be on the cards, with Nil Sola reporting that Girona have reignited their interest in the Tottenham Hotspur player.

Gil has no future at Tottenham, who are looking to move him on before the summer transfer window closes. A return to Spain has been speculated upon, and it could now happen with Girona.

Girona eyeing loan move with a view to free transfer in 2026

As per the report, Girona want to re-sign Gil on loan, with a view to signing him on a permanent basis when his Spurs contract expires next summer. The Premier League side will be prioritising a sale now, although that could be tricky to get done – especially since the 24-year-old is said to be very interested in a return to Montilivi.

It remains to be seen whether Gil does return to Girona by the end of the summer. He was somewhat underwhelming during his time at the club last season, although he should be able to improve if he gets settled in Catalonia.