Girona striker Bojan Miovski set for return to Scottish football with Rangers

Last summer, Bojan Miovski joined Girona from Aberdeen, and he could now be set for a move back to Scotland with Rangers, who are showing strong interest in the services of the North Macedonia international.

12 months ago, Miovski swapped Aberdeen for Girona in a deal worth €6.5m. Alongside Abel Ruiz, the 26-year-old was brought to Montilivi as a replacement for Artem Dovbyk, who left to join AS Roma in a club-record sale. However, his time in Catalonia has been disappointing, with only four goals in 24 appearances for Michel Sanchez’s side – and two of those came in the Copa del Rey against CD Extremadura.

Girona are expected to make significant changes to their squad before the end of the summer transfer window, and Miovski is one of the players that is almost certain to leave. As per Nil Sola, he is set to leave imminently, having been omitted from the matchday squad to face Villarreal on Sunday.

Rangers emerge as favourites to sign Miovski

Having spent two seasons at Aberdeen prior to his Girona move, Miovski is very well-known in Scottish football. And he could now make a return, with Sola reporting that Rangers are emerging as leading contenders to sign him on a season-long loan.

It’s likely that any deal will include an option to buy, as Girona seek to reclaim the vast majority of the €6.5m they spent on Miovski. And given his success at Aberdeen, it would be no surprise to see him remain in Scotland on a permanent basis with Rangers, if he were to make that move.

For now, it remains to be seen how the situation with Miovski plays out. Girona are desperate to get him off the books, but they are running out of time to get that done.