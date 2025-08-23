LEEDS, ENGLAND - AUGUST 02: Etta Eyong of Villarreal CF celebrates scoring his team's first goal with teammate Yeremy Pino during the pre-season friendly match between Leeds United and Villarreal CF at Elland Road on August 02, 2025 in Leeds, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Villarreal are preparing to do transfer business with Premier League side Everton for the second time this summer.

David Moyes has consistently confirmed his plans to bring in 9-10 new players over the summer as part of a major squad refresh.

Alongside transfer deals for Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Adam Aznou, Moyes has also landed a season-long loan for Manchester City winger Jack Grealish, once a £100m player in Pep Guardiola’s team.

However, Moyes wants more new faces before the September 1 transfer deadline, and he could return to Villarreal.

The opening weekend loss at Leeds United once against highlighted Everton’s struggles to score goals and Cameroonian striker Etta Eyong is viewed as an option.

Eyong burst into the Villarreal first team last season after scoring 19 goals in the reserve side in 2023/24 season

He started and scored in Villarreal’s season opening win over Real Oviedo in a show of faith from Marcelino in the 21-year-old.

After completing a £27m move to sign Thierno Barry from Villarreal in July, Everton are hopeful those good relations will help in talks over Eyong, as his stock continues to rise in Castellon.

Barry scored 11 La Liga goals in his own debut season at Villarreal and according to El Chiringuito, Everton have reached out over an offer.

Villarreal’s current stance is they are not actively looking to sell a player who Marcelino views as first team.

However, if he is told he will not play regularly, there is a chance he will listen to Everton’s offer if Villarreal allow sale talks to step up.

He is currently under contract until 2027, so Villarreal are under no immediate pressure to sell, but they could demand a €5m if Everton are ready to make a quickfire bid.

Barry made his Everton debut off the bench in the loss to Leeds but he could start in the first game in the Toffees new Hill Dickinson Stadium home against Brighton on August 24.