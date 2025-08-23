Cesc Fabregas chases €25m La Liga striker as final Como target

Como head coach Cesc Fabregas is reportedly planning one final La Liga transfer raid before the end of August.

The former Barcelona midfielder has leant on La Liga over the summer, to boost his squad, ahead of a second Serie A season in charge.

Left back Alex Valle has joined from La Blaugrana, with Jesus Rodriguez joining for a club record fee from Real Betis, and Jacobo Ramon landing from Real Madrid.

However, with Gabriel Strefezza moving on to Olympiakos, Fabregas wants to bring in another forward before the September 1 transfer deadline.

La Liga side Getafe are stuck in a tight spot, as Jose Bordalas looks to sell players to release funds to register some of his new signings, with last season’s top scorer Borja Mayoral keen to stay.

That could open the door for Nigeria international Christanus Uche who impressed in his debut 2024/25 season after joining from Ceuta last summer.

After scoring on his debut, he remained as a regular starter for Bordalas, and scored and assisted a goal in Getafe’s 2-0 season opening win at Celta Vigo last weekend.

Premier League side Wolves were rumoured to be tracking him, with Getafe open to offers which meet his €25m release clause, but no formal bid has landed from Molineux.

Wolves are also planning for the possibility of Jorgen Strand Larsen moving on to Newcastle United if Alexander Isak leaves St. James’ Park in the coming days.

As per Diario AS, Fabregas could now launch an ambitious offer for the 22-year-old, but Uche prefers the Premier League.

Despite Getafe’s need for funds, Uche is happy in Madrid, but the financial boost of a move to England could change his stance.

There is work for Fabregas and Como to do, as they cannot match the financial muscle of the Premier League, but they can offer Uche a fresh challenge in Italy.