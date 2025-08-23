Carlo Ancelotti omits Real Madrid stars from latest Brazil squad

Carlo Ancelotti is not expected to include any Real Madrid players in his Brazil squad for September’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Former Los Blancos boss Ancelotti has made the call based on a host of factors, as per reports from TNT Sports Brasil, with formal confirmation expected in the coming days.

Vinicius Junior will miss the home clash with Chile in Rio de Janeiro on September 4, and Ancelotti has made the decision to leave him out completely, with qualification already secured.

The decision to omit him, with the September 9 trip to Bolivia the final qualifier, will please Xabi Alonso as it allows for a key rest period.

Real Madrid’s preseason has been squeezed following their run to the FIFA Club World Cup semi finals in July and Alonso is still balancing the situation.

Rodrygo Goes was controversially omitted for June’s two games, in Ancelotti’s first squad as Brazil boss, with his former head coach citing a drop in his level.

The former Santos forward remains at the centre of transfer interest from Manchester City, ahead of the September 1 deadline, despite Alonso’s claims that he has a place in Madrid.

Endrick Felipe and Eder Militao did not make the cut in June, with the latter recovering from an ACL injury, and the former not playing enough at club level alongside his own injury concerns.

All four will miss out, but there is not expected to be long-term concerns over Vinicius Jr and Militao, if the latter comes back into Alonso’s starting XI this season.

Rodrygo and Endrick’s World Cup spots look more at risk, particularly if they remain on the edge of Alonso’s plans in 2025/26, ahead of a crunch few months.

Ancelotti already has Raphinha, Richarlison, Willian Estevao, Matheus Cunha, Gabriel Martinelli and the returning to Neymar Junior to call upon as needed.