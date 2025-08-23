Barcelona present new alternative in case of Spotify Camp Nou delay

Barcelona are still planning to make their long-awaited return to the Spotify Camp Nou next month, although there is growing pessimism about their chances of being able to face Valencia at their home stadium.

The Catalan club are working on getting the necessary work done to be able to return on schedule, although there are backup plans that have been drawn up in case they are unsuccessful. They will be able to return to the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in Montjuic if needs be, although the agreement signed does not cover next month’s fixture against Valencia.

American rapper Post Malone is hosting a concert at the Estadi Olimpic on the 12th of September, which would be less than hours before Barcelona’s match against Valencia. It cannot be guaranteed that they would be allowed to play there if the Spotify Camp Nou is not ready, which is why alternative arrangements are being explored.

And according to El Desmarque (via Marca), Barcelona are considering asking Valencia and La Liga whether it would be possible for the match to be played at the Mestalla. In this case, it would mean that the reverse fixture, which is scheduled to be the final fixture of the 2025-26 season, would be played at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Barcelona could be set for five away matches in a row

If accepted, Barcelona would make it four La Liga matches in a row away from home, following on from Mallorca, Levante and Rayo Vallecano. And it would be five consecutive games on the road in all competitions, given that UEFA have accepted their request to play their first league phase fixture in the Champions League away.

The matter of the Spotify Camp Nou continues to be a big problem for Barcelona, as they still cannot guarantee a return home. This is having a knock-on effect for their financial situation, given that matchday revenue would significantly increase if they were to return.