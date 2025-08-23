Barcelona are still struggling to register players with La Liga, despite having resolved the situations with Joan Garcia and Marcus Rashford. They still have Wojciech Szczesny, Gerard Martin and Roony Bardghji in limbo, and time is running out to get things done.

As things stand, Barcelona will be without the aforementioned trio for Saturday’s trip to Levante, although there is still time for Martin to be signed up – he is the player being prioritised at the moment. And once his is done, the Catalans will turn their attention to Szczesny, who will be backup to Garcia during the 2025-26 season.

Last in the queue is Bardghji, who joined earlier in the summer from FC Copenhagen, and he is already confirmed to be unavailable for the trip to Levante. And as things stand, he could be set to miss a number of Barcelona matches.

As per Sport, Barcelona cannot guarantee Bardghji’s registration right now due to Financial Fair Play restrictions, and the situation cannot be resolved by registering him as a B team player, given that there is not enough space for him to be registered.

Loan exit is possible, but equally difficult to be done

If Barcelona cannot register Bardghji by the end of the summer transfer window, he would be stuck in limbo. And while the obvious solution would be to seek a loan move, Spanish football’s federative regulations make it impossible for clubs to loan out a player that is not currently registered.

The ideal situation for Barcelona is to have Bardghji available to Hansi Flick for the 2025-26 season, as he is counted on by the German head coach. However, this is beginning to look increasingly unlikely, so it could be that an extra sale is sought in order to ensure that they can count on the Swedish winger.