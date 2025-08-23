Barcelona fightback to seal wild 3-2 win at Levante

Barcelona produced an impressive second half rally to snatch a thrilling 3-2 La Liga win away at rivals Levante.

On the back of a routine 3-0 win away at Mallorca on the opening weekend, a trip to Valencia looked to be another straightforward trip for Hansi Flick, as part of a strong start to 2025/26.

However, the hosts had other ideas as they cruised into a shock 2-0 lead at half time thanks to Ivan Romero crisp clos range finish on 15 minutes.

There was no debating Romero’s goal, particularly with the Barcelona defence caught out by a rapid Levante counter attack, but their second goal was filled with controversy.

Jose Luis Morlaes’ strike hit Alejandro Balde on the arm, and despite Barcelona’s appeals of it being accidently, a VAR review ended in Morales converting from the penalty spot.

Incensed by the decision, Barcelona roared into life after the restart, via an immediate reaction to pull level at 2-2.

Pedri grabbed his first goal of the season as the Spain international rocketed an effort into the top corner from 25 yards and Ferran Torres quickly swept home Raphinha’s corner to make the game level.

Torres second goal in as many games justified his manager’s call to keep him in the starting XI despite a few early missed chances.

As the clock ticked down, the chances flowed for Barcelona, with Torres and Lamine Yamal both kept out by Pablo Campos in the Levante goal.

Flick brought Robert Lewandowski on with 14 minutes remaining after the Poland international was not deemed to be quite ready to start following a muscle strain in preseason.

However, it was a Levante player who sealed the result in Barcelona’s favour, as Lamine Yamal’s teasing cross deflected off Unai Elgezabal for an own goal, which broke Levante hearts in added time.

Up next for Barcelona, before the September international break, is a trip to Rayo Vallecano on August 31.

