Villarreal have set a new club transfer record with the signing of Renato Veiga from Premier League side Chelsea. The deal could be worth up to €€29.5m for the 22-year-old, who joins on a long-term deal.

Paco Alcacer currently holds the record for Villarreal’s most expensive signing at €25m, and Diario AS say that the deal has been done for €24.5m, with a further €5m available in variables. However they do say that those bonuses are difficult to fulfil. Either way, Veiga represents a major investment for Villarreal, who reflected as much in their announcement video with the motif ‘All in’.

Villarreal continue investment in backline

Their seventh most expensive signing Logan Costa (€18m) and Willy Kambwala (€10m) arrived last summer, and this year Santiago Mourino has joined for €10m from Atletico Madrid. Napoli defender Rafa Marin has arrived on a loan deal, but Villarreal can make it permanent for €15m next summer. Veiga has signed a seven-year deal at La Ceramica. The total investment in central defenders over the last two seasons is at €62.5m.

Part of the reason for the significant investment is the injuries to Kambwala and Costa, which will keep them out for four and six to nine months respectively. Veiga was keen on the move and had signed off on it several weeks ago, and Villarreal secure a signing that attracted the attention of Juventus, Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid.

Veiga keen to make Portugal squad for 2026 World Cup

Veiga was keen to move to La Liga, and find a club he could have a starting spot at, as he has hopes of making Roberto Martinez’s squad for the 2026 World Cup. Marcelino Garcia Toral also called him on several occasions to persuade him to make the move.

The versatile defender can play in central defence, at left-back and in midfield, and has already played in a number of clubs. Veiga began life at Sporting CP in a professional sense, and had a season on loan to Augsburg in the Bundesliga two years ago, before joining FC Basle. From there, Chelsea spent €14m to bring him in, and last January he had another loan spell at Juventus.