Real Oviedo sign Premier League midfielder ahead of Real Madrid clash

Real Oviedo are looking to land more squad reinforcements ahead of the La Liga transfer deadline on September 1.

The club secured an incredible promotion back to the top-flight via the Segunda Division playoffs earlier this season.

That brought the Asturians back into the big time for the first time since 2000/01 with veteran playmaker Santi Cazorla acting as the heartbeat and he’s since signed an extension to complete one more year back in La Liga.

Veljko Paunovic’s side lost 2-0 away at Villarreal in their season opener and they face a daunting task at home to Real Madrid this weekend on what will be a historic meeting at the Estadio Carlos Tartiere.

There has been a huge flood of new arrivals during the off season including Salomon Rondon, Eric Bailly and Croatia start Josip Brekalo.

That list of new faces has now been added to by Belgium international Leandro Dendoncker with the 30-year-old signing a two-year deal after leaving Aston Villa.

Villa were keen to offload the former Wolves midfielder after spending last season on loan at former side Anderlecht.

As per reports from Marca, the official deal has been labelled with an undisclosed transfer fee, but the latest update indicates Villa agreed on a free transfer exit to allow him to leave with a cancelled contract.

Dendoncker adds experience to the Real Oviedo engine room and he could feature in the matchday squad against Real Madrid.

After emerging through the youth system at Anderlecht, Dendoncker went on to make 171 appearances for the first team before moving on to Wolves in a €15m in 2019 after a season long loan.

That started a five season spell at Molineux, including his loan, before moving to Villa in 2022 in £13m – but he failed to break into Unai Emery’s plans – plus 32 caps for the Belgium national team.