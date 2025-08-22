Real Madrid weighing up move for €80m Premier League midfielder

Real Madrid have been linked with a move for a midfielder for the majority of the summer, after the absence of Toni Kroos loomed large last season. With a little over a week to go in the transfer window, that idea is on the front cover of one of the Spanish capital’s biggest sports outlets.

Los Blancos seemed to be all but done in the transfer window this summer, following a €165m investment in Dean Huijsen, Alvaro Carreras, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Franco Mastantuono. Yet in the background, there has been a string of reports suggesting that manager Xabi Alonso would like another signing in midfield, although Manchester City’s Rodri Hernandez was frequently cited as the most likely candidate for a move, be it this summer or next.

Real Madrid monitoring Adam Wharton

According to Diario AS, Real Madrid are monitoring the situation of Crystal Palace and England midfielder Adam Wharton. The 21-year-old fits the profile that has been spoken about at Valdebebas, a more controlling midfielder capable of setting the tempo, and organsing the team around him.

It is noted that Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool are also monitoring Wharton, but so far there has been no suggestion that any of the trio will move for the England international in the final days of the transfer window. Liverpool and City have both made major investments in midfield this summer, while United appear to have gone in a different direction to Carlos Baleba, due to a similar price tag to the €80m Wharton is valued at.

Could Real Madrid move for Wharton before the end of the summer?

AS note that Wharton would cost a minimum of €80m, and they also cite the fact that Los Blancos would only move for him were they to seal a major sale. It is somewhat notable that Wharton should be on the front cover, just hours after a report has emerged that Rodrygo Goes has asked President Florentino Perez for a move away from the club. Real Madrid have been linked with Wharton as far back as March, when they reportedly sent scouts to watch him. Wharton would be the latest of the current generation of England internationals to be pursued by Real Madrid, following on from Alexander-Arnold and Jude Bellingham.