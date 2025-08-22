Real Madrid superstar makes transfer request to Florentino Perez – report

Real Madrid superstar Rodrygo Goes has been linked with a move away from the club all summer, and speculation again spiked this week after he was an unused substitute in their La Liga opener against Osasuna. It appears the Brazilian has now taken formal steps to force a move away from the club.

Despite plenty of talk about his future, manager Xabi Alonso has always maintained that he is counting on Rodrygo, and did so again on Tuesday. There have also been a steady string of reports from the Spanish capital that Real Madrid will not seek to sell him unless he makes it clear he wants to leave, despite being open to offers.

Rodrygo makes transfer request

According to Indykaila, Rodrygo has now accepted that he no longer has an important role at the Santiago Bernabeu, and has spoken to President Florentino Perez about the matter. The Brazilian has now decided to request a move with a little over a week to go in the transfer window.

Discussions with Arsenal and Liverpool

Agent and father Eric Goes has turned to superagent Pini Zahavi in order for help on the matter this summer, and the Israeli intermediary has been in England this week meeting with Arsenal and Liverpool to discuss a potential move. During these meetings, Zahavi communicated Rodrygo’s salary demands to the Reds.

Manchester City in the background

At one stage it looked as if Manchester City might be the most likely destination for Rodrygo, but their interest in a move hinges on whether they sell Savio Moreira. Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly renewing their efforts to sign ‘Savinho’, but unless City open the door to a move, then it will remain shut for Rodrygo to replace him, despite Pep Guardiola’s well-documented admiration for him.