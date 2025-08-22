Real Madrid set sights on 17-year-old Mexican talent

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are generally involved in a tussle for the best talents in central Spain – and often beyond – for their much vaunted academies. Of late, it appears that Leganes have become a happy hunting ground for scouts of Los Blancos.

Leganes recently recruited Real Madrid’s academy scout Andres Pardo to become their new sporting director this summer, replacing the outgoing Txema Indias. Real Madrid picked up star talent Lamini Fati earlier this year though, who will play with the Castilla side this season. Another Castilla name is Thiago Pitarch, who was on the bench for the senior side on Tuesday, and also came from Butarque. According to ESPN, have their eyes set on another of their emerging prodigies.

Real Madrid interested in Inigo Borgio

Their information is that 17-year-old winger Inigo Borgio has earned very positive scouting reports from Real Madrid. The Mexican has impressed for his powerful running, his shooting inside the box, his pace and intelligence in the final third. Currently he is playing for the under-19 side at Leganes.

Borgio’s journey at Leganes

Borgio has also been recently called up to the under-17 side for Mexico, and the feeling is that he could be part of their under-17 World Cup squad next month in Qatar. Real Madrid Castilla manager Alvaro Arbeloa has overseen something of a clearout this summer, and will be keen to see reinforcements arrive. Jeremy de Leon, who became a regular in Carlo Ancelotti’s Champions League squads, is part of the cast of the departed.

Real Madrid’s efforts to get younger

Real Madrid have seen a clear shift towards younger players in the last few years, with heavy investment in the likes of Arda Guler and Franco Mastantuono. Raul Asencio is the only academy talent to be given a senior deal with the first team in the squad currently outside of Dani Carvajal. Xabi Alonso also put out the second youngest XI on the opening day of the season.