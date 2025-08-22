Real Madrid legend makes contract demand at new club

Real Madrid have lost some huge names this summer as part of major changes at the club under the returning Xabi Alonso.

In the final weeks of the 2024/25 season, former club captain Luka Modric confirmed he would leav after the FIFA Club World Cup, and the Croatian has since completed a free transfer to AC Milan.

Modric has signed a one-year deal at the San Siro, to fulfil his goal of leading Croatia at the FIFA World Cup next summer, with the option to extend for 2026/27 if all parties agree.

However, Modric was not the only big name exit, with vice captain Lucas Vazquez also moving on as a free agent.

Both players had previously signed a succession of one-year extensions, as per Real Madrid’s policy on players aged 30+, but the call has now been made to go in a new direction.

As per reports from Diario Sport, Vazquez is still undecided over where will play in 2025/26, despite receiving offers from clubs in the La Liga, Turkey and the Saudi Pro League.

Lucas Vazquez faces future decision

The veteran defender is open to leaving Spain, if the right offer lands, but he will not sign for one year.

The 34-year-old is keen to avoid a continuation of what he experienced in Madrid and wants a greater commitment from a new team.

The Galician is rumoured to be willing to reject huge financial offers based on just 12 months as he chases that longer guarantee or at least two more years.

That is not for the same reasons as Modric, with Vazquez not in Luis de la Fuente’s plans for the World Cup, after retiring from international football in 2018 to prolong his club career.

He made just nine senior appearances for the national team from 2016 to 2018 before calling it a day with La Roja.