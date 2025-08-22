Real Betis edge out Alaves for first La Liga win of 2025/26

Real Betis have extended their unbeaten start to the 2025/26 La Liga season with a narrow 1-0 home win over Alaves.

Manuel Pellegrini’s side kicked off the new campaign with a 1-1 draw at newly promoted Elche last weekend as German Valera’s late goal secured a point for the hosts.

However, the home side just showed just about enough to get the job done in Friday night action at the Estadio Benito Villamarin.

Alaves carved out the game’s best early chance as Jon Guridi was denied before Giovani Lo Celso steered the hosts ahead.

Cucho Hernandez’s deflected header fell kindly to him in the six yard box and the former Tottenham midfielder keep his cool to finish.

Giovani Lo Celso | 🇪🇸 Real Betis 1-0 Alaves The lead gives by Lo Celsopic.twitter.com/jOFnFkkKgx — Goals Xtra (@GoalsXtra) August 22, 2025

That opened up the contest at both ends, with Hernandez heading just wide, and Guridi again kept out by Pau Lopez.

The chances continued to flow after the restart, but neither side could find a way past either Lopez or Antonio Sivera.

Hector Bellerin had an effort pushed onto the post and substitute Pablo Garcia was thwarted as the home side looked stronger late on.

Cedric Bakambu lobbed a cheeky effort onto the bar in added time as Real Betis gained a deserved victory to get their season up and running properly.

Real Betis are next in action, as part of the incoming midweek round of games, as they head to Celta Vigo on August 27.

Defeat on the road in Andalucia is a blow for Alaves who secured a dramatic 2-1 home win over Levante in their first outing of the new season.

However, they have a slightly longer gap in between games as they prepare to host Atletico Madrid at home in the Basque Country on August 30.

Both of those games will be each side’s final match before the start of the September international break.

