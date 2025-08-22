Newcastle United discuss Atletico Madrid forward as late transfer target

Atletico Madrid may be able to find a late solution to their selection dilemmas up front. Norwegian forward Alexander Sorloth was brilliant off the bench last season, but could be a late departure from the Metropolitano this summer.

The Norwegian forward is thought to be keen on a bigger role this season though, after largely playing third fiddle to Julian Alvarez and Antoine Griezmann last year. Reportedly it did not go down well with Sorloth when he was not only on the bench for their Liga opener, but only received a handful of minutes as their fifth change against Espanyol.

🇦🇷❤️ Diego Simeone: "Strong ovation from the Metropolitano yesterday? Two things: Emotion and responsibility. It's the people who represent me." pic.twitter.com/icjv9LF5qL — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) August 22, 2025

Newcastle United discuss move for Sorloth

According to Craig Hope of DM, Newcastle United have discussed a move for Sorloth. They are hoping to push through a deal for Brentford’s Yoane Wissa, but also may look to add a second forward too. With Wolves looking to hang onto Jorgen Strand Larsen, Sorloth could be an alternative for the Magpies.

🔎 Newcastle currently exploring two or three striker options as they wait for progress (or otherwise) on Yoane Wissa. Answers wanted today. 🇳🇴 One new name in the mix & discussed is Alexander Sorloth at Atletico Madrid ⚠️ As for Jorgen Strand-Larsen, Wolves do NOT want to sell pic.twitter.com/51PEhteYMa — Craig Hope (@CraigHope_DM) August 22, 2025

Atletico Madrid stance

Diego Simeone has generally favoured having a target man, or at least a physical forward in his squad, and without Sorloth, he would not have that. However given his unhappiness with his playing time, Atletico are open to a deal. The word over the last few weeks has been that Los Colchoneros want to recover the €32m they spent on him last summer in order to allow him to leave. Villarreal also have a 20% sell-on clause, and the deal could rise by another €8m in variables.

Mixed views on Sorloth

Sorloth is a player that has generated no shortage of debate at the Metropolitano, with some uncertain about the idea of bringing in a striker of his age (now 29) for big money, and still more so if he is not a guaranteed starter. That said, he had the best goals to game ratio in La Liga last year, and grabbed 24 goals in 54 appearances – his 20 in the league made him their top scorer in domestic competition.