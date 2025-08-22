La Liga expert claims Trent ‘could be dropped’ at Real Madrid

Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso could face a key selection call over Trent Alexander-Arnold in the coming weeks.

Los Blancos finally completed a deal to bring in the England international ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup in June.

Liverpool secured a final exit fee, to release the 26-year-old from the final weeks of his contract at Anfield, and he’s been ever present so far with Alonso.

Starts in five of Real Madrid’s six games in the USA – after being absent from the PSG semi final through injury – underlines his importance in the squad plans.

Alexander-Arnold started the La Liga season opener against Osasuna on August 19 as Kylian Mbappe’s penalty secured a 1-0 victory in the Spanish capital.

However, there is still some concern over his output from right back, with club captain Dani Carvajal now back to full fitness following ACL injury.

Carvajal replaced Trent after 68 minutes against Osasuna as Real Madrid looked to secure the game.

Calls grow for Carvajal to replace Trent

The Spain international offers a different profile to Trent, with defensive grit and experience his calling cards, and Alonso could consider a change.

La Liga reporter Javi Casquero has openly claimed Carvajal could replace Trent in the weeks ahead as Alonso looks to strike a balance.

“If Carvajal returns to his full form, Trent should start preparing for the Real Madrid bench,” he said.

Real Madrid face two games ahead of the September international break away at Real Oviedo on August 24 and at home to Mallorca on August 30.

Both players are then expected to head away on international duty with Luis de la Fuente counting on Carvajal for the incoming FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

La Roja start off with an away double header against Bulgaria on September 6 and in Turkey three days later.

Trent will join up with Thomas Tuchel’s England panel as the Three Lions at home to Andorra on September 6 before heading off to Serbia on September 9.