Barcelona star Jules Kounde is in no doubt over who should go on to win the 2025 Ballon d’Or later this year.

France Football announced their nominees for the 2025 Ballon d’Or earlier this month, with Barcelona providing some of the favourites for the award this year.

2024 featured a first Spanish winner of the award since 1960, with midfielder Rodri Hernandez succeeding Luis Suarez Miramontes 64 years later.

Barcelona’s contingent for the award consists of Pedri, Lamine Yamal- who is also on the Kopa trophy shortlist – Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski.

Lamine Yamal carries Barcelona’s best hope, with support for Raphinha dipping slightly, and it looks to be a race between the 18-year-old and former Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele – now in fine form at PSG.

The 2024/25 season saw Hansi Flick sweep to a trophy treble in his first season in charge winning the La Liga title alongside the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Supercup.

However, they fell short in the UEFA Champions League, losing out in the semi finals as PSG secured the trophy for the first time in their history.

At the end of the domestic campaign, not including the FIFA Club World Cup which Barcelona did not play in, Lamine Yamal had 18 goals and 21 assists with France international Dembele on 33 goals and 13 assists.

Kounde is well qualified to give his view on who should win, as a clubmate of Lamine Yamal and an international teammate of Dembele.

“You put me in a delicate situation, because there is also Dembele in the running,” he told Le10Sport.

“But, what I would say is that I think Lamine Yamal deserves it. I have a very good relationship with him. He’s a team player, he works a lot for the team. He needs energy to attack, and I understand him perfectly.”

Lamine Yamal has also kicked off 2025/26 in style with a spectacular goal in Barcelona’s 3-0 season opening win against Mallorca.