FIFA end investigation into racist abuse of Antonio Rudiger

FIFA have confirmed their decision over alleged racist abuse suffered by Real Madrid star Antonio Rudiger at the Club World Cup.

The former Germany international indicated to the match officials during Los Blancos 3-1 win over Mexican side Pachuca that he had suffered abuse.

Protocol was followed, with the match paused, to allow for the match referee to asses Rudiger’s claims against Pachuca forward Gonzalo Cabral on June 22.

The game was restarted and no action was taken at that point but it was referred onto FIFA’s disciplinary department for further investigation.

As part of a deeper look into the incident, FIFA have used a variety of techniques to assess the issue, including reading the Argentine player’s lips and using the referee’s microphone.

However, as per the latest update from Mundo Deportivo, no avenue of exploration has come produced solid proof of Rudiger’s allegations.

The matter has now been ‘resolved by FIFA’ and no action will be taken against Cabral or Pachua over the matter.

Rudiger is set to make his first appearance of the new 2025/26 La Liga season as Real Madrid head to Real Oviedo on August 24.

The veteran centre back missed the opening win over Osasuna due to a six game suspension carried over from last season.

The Osasuna game was the final match on the list to be missed by Rudiger after La Liga handed down an extended ban following his furious red card after Real Madrid’s Copa del Rey loss to Barcelona in April.

Eder Militao partnered Dean Huijsen against Osasuna flanked by Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alvaro Carreas as part of a new-look defence.

Xabi Alonso must now decide whether to drop Rudiger into the starting XI, in place of Militao, with the Brazilian also recovering from a recent return from a second ACL injury of his club career.