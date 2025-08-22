Ex-Getafe and Czechia international who came out publicly retires at 29

Former Getafe, Udinese and Czechia midfielder Jakub Jankto has announced his retirement at the age of just 29. The international wide man hit the headlines in 2023 when he became the first top level footballer in Spain to come out as openly gay during his playing career.

Jankto, who had a long career in Italy at Udinese, Sampdoria, Ascoli and Cagliari, moved to Getafe in 2021 for €5.2m, where he would spend the next two years, although one of those was spent on loan back at Sparta Prague, in his hometown. In total, he made 15 appearances for Getafe.

Jankto’s statement on retirement

Making the announcement on Instagram, as pointed out by Cadena SER, Jankto explained that he would be retiring from the game due to a persistent ankle injury, and his desire to be close to his son.

“I’ve received too many messages if I continue in football career. Unfortunately I don’t. The reason is simple. I suffered very serious injury (completely damaged ligaments in my ankle). I was trying to overcome it, to get through the whole year. Anyway, the key point was my child with which I couldn’t have a possibility to meet more often.”

“I wanted to change this situation ’cause we have just one family, and I wanted to be close to my son in Prague. That’s why I decided to move in Prague. Thank you [to] all the people who supported me. I appreciate [it].”

A groundbreaking announcement

His decision to come out as openly homosexual was seen as a major milestone for football in Europe, being the first to do so at that level. Jankto spoke afterwards about the latent homophobia within the game, but declared that he was living happily as an openly gay footballer in the aftermath, despite insults from opposing fans.