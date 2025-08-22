Barcelona have been touting a number of their players for a move this summer, and few more so than Fermin Lopez. That may well have been done with the assumption that he would not be a guaranteed starter this season, and had plenty of potential suitors in the transfer market.

Lopez, 22, deputised well for Dani Olmo in the closing stages of last season as the latter battled injuries, to the point where some wondered if he might not be a better choice behind the striker. In particular, Hansi Flick has spoken highly of La Masia product.

Barcelona were willing to do €80m deal for Fermin Lopez

According to Sport, Manchester United and Chelsea were willing to do deals for Lopez this summer, and earlier in the summer, initiated negotiations with the Catalan giants. Among the hierarchy, there were no shortage of people within the hierarchy that were willing to do business for Lopez. The move would have resolved their ongoing salary limit issues this summer, with three players still to be registered before the end of the window.

The Catalan daily say that the offers caused ‘intense debate’ at the club, and while Lopez had shown no intention of leaving, the hierarchy felt that he could be nudged into a move.

Hansi Flick prevented move

However Flick was adamant that he wanted Lopez to stay, and persuaded the club to turn down both offers. His feeling was that Fermin is set for an important role this season, and he accepted that not accepting the offer could mean not receiving any further reinforcements as a result.

Could Fermin become a starter?

Lopez has been linked with an exit in each of the last three summers; initially as a returning loanee that may not have a role, secondly as surplus to requirements, and finally as a manner of bringing in a major fee this summer. However if his current trajectory continues, Flick will find it increasingly difficult to leave Lopez out, as his influence and impact grows.