Barcelona to go against Hansi Flick in attempt to secure sale

Marc Casado of FC Barcelona looks on during the Joan Gamper Trophy, football match played between FC Barcelona and Como 1907 at Johan Cruyff Stadium on August 10, 2025 in Sant Joan Despi, Spain. AFP7 10/08/2025 ONLY FOR USE IN SPAIN

With just nine days to go until the end of the transfer window, Barcelona are still looking for ways to register all of their squad. Of course the quickest way for them to do so is to make player sales.

Which is where Marc Casado comes in. So far, Casado, coming into his second season with the first team, has remained clear that he wants to stay at the Catalan giants. That is despite Barcelona leaking that not only will he have little game time, but that there are offers on the table which would see him earn more. Olympique Marseille, West Ham United and Wolves are reportedly all willing to pay his €30m asking price.

Barcelona to discuss future with Casado next week

Next week, Barcelona intend to ‘explain the situation’ to Casado, say Sport. He will be told that he will have little game time expressly by the club, and is behind Marc Bernal, Frenkie de Jong and Gavi in the pecking order for his midfield spot. Their intention is to get his take on the matter, despite his unwillingness to leave as things stand.

The Catalan daily also differentiate between his case and that of Fermin Lopez, where manager Hansi Flick stepped in to ensure that Fermin was not sold. The German manager reportedly understands that with few minutes predicted for Casado, he could be allowed to leave.

Flick’s public message on Casado

However this directly contradicts Flick’s words in public at least. On Friday ahead of their clash with Levante, Flick explained that he was in favour of keeping Casado.

Roony Bardghji has scored for Barça Atlètic in their friendly game with Lleida. @mundodeportivo pic.twitter.com/KibiIxn33f — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 22, 2025

“I spoke with him of course, but I don’t think he wants to leave the club, and I also want to have him here, because it will be a tough season. We need every player,” he noted during his press conference.

If Barcelona are to try and nudge Casado towards the exit door, it appears they will be doing so against Flick’s wishes.