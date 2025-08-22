Barcelona star Lamine Yamal fuels speculation of relationship with Argentine singer

MALLORCA, SPAIN - AUGUST 16: Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona reacts during the LaLiga EA Sports match between RCD Mallorca and FC Barcelona at Estadio de Son Moix on August 16, 2025 in Mallorca, Spain. (Image via Rafa Babot/Getty Images)

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal became very much a public figure last summer when he starred for Spain as they secured Euro 2024. This summer has seen Lamine Yamal dominate front pages for his trips around the world and an infamous 18th birthday party.

After the presence of entertainers with dwarfism at his birthday party, Lamine Yamal came in for heavy criticism, but he has shown no sign of shrinking out of the public eye. Present at that party were a number of celebrities and stars from the music industry, including Argentine singer Nicki Nicole.

Nicki Nicole and Lamine Yamal traveling together

Since, the pair have been seen together on several occasions, with Nicole attending the Joan Gamper trophy against Como in a Lamine Yamal shirt. This week Lamine Yamal spent his days off in Monaco, and a video has emerged of the pair together in the principality.

Lamine Yamal con Nicki Nicole por Mónaco Mete golazos en el campo y fuera con solo 18 años 👑 pic.twitter.com/hpbF6AL76N — 𝘿í𝙖𝙯𝙁𝘾𝘽 (@laamineeyamal) August 18, 2025

On Tuesday night, the pair arrived together in a private plane, hired by Lamine Yamal, as reported by La Nacion.

Instagram post from Lamine Yamal fuels speculation

If that did not stoke stories of a potential romance in the tabloids further, Lamine Yamal also posted on his Instagram story on Thursday night, tagging Nicole in it. ‘When will you win?’ it was captioned, with a picture of the finishing places on MarioKart.

Lamine Yamal’s father discusses relationship

Lamine Yamal’s father, Mounir Nasraoui, also a regular feature in the tabloid press of late, spoke Europa Press about a presumed relationship between his son and the 24-year-old.

“This is a load of nonsense, it’s child’s play. I’ll be there watching my son, watching who he is going out with… Please, man, people deserve a bit of privacy too. I won’t be behind my son like a voyeur,” he commented, explaining that he was not sure who Nicole was.