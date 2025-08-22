Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has promised that Lamine Yamal’s development will be handled ‘in the right way’, in the lead up to their second La Liga clash with Levante. The German coach was unable to confirm whether Frenkie de Jong or Robert Lewandowski would get on the pitch.

That was also the case for Gerard Martin, who is yet to be registered. Barcelona are hoping to get both the defender and Wojciech Szczesny in their squad, but Flick had no more updates on the matter.

“I hope he is registered for tomorrow. I spoke to him of course, but we will see what happens tomorrow.”

Youngster Roony Bardghji will be unavailable, as confirmed by Flick, as he is set to play in a friendly match with Barca Atletic on Friday. The German coach did have positive words for Bardghji though.

“He will not be registered for tomorrow. They train a lot, and this mentality, the attitude, he has the same as all the players, it’s fantastic. So he helps us a lot to improve the quality of the team. I can say this to Roony, but also to all of the young players who are training with the team, they are doing really good.”

“But they also have to play, so I think they will play 45-60 minutes. And then tomorrow, we take one or two players with us to Levante. And hopefully next week, we will change something, and we can register every player.”

Uncertainty over de Jong and Lewandowski fitness

Robert Lewandowski has been recovering from a muscle injury over the last two weeks, and is a touch and go call for the match. He missed their season opener against RCD Mallorca.

“We will include him if we can. Of course we will think about how the match is going. But as number nine, we have options. We have Ferran, who scored a goal, and this is the best argument to keep playing. But we will try to include Lewandowski.”

Bardghji and Fort will play a friendly with Barça Atlètic against Atlètic Lleida today in Barcelona. @angelperezpx — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 22, 2025

Meanwhile de Jong’s wife gave birth to their second child this week, and on Friday, the Dutchman trained alone rather than with the group.

“You know I don’t speak a lot about these things. Normally Frenkie is always ready to go on the pitch. But I don’t want to speak about that.”

“Yes, Gavi, Casado. They can also play this position,” he noted on potential replacements.

Marcus Rashford, Pep Guardiola and Lamine Yamal

Lamine Yamal has become a magnet for criticism in sections of the Spanish media over the summer, and after ‘crowning himself’ during the celebration of his goal last week, he again was denigrated for his attitude. Flick promised to help the teenage superstar, but also noted that he had seen nothing but professionalism from him.

“I don’t care what other people say about my team. Of course, he’s 18. But he’s also a fantastic player. I will help him, I will help him to grow in the right way. But what I see here, his behaviour, is fantastic.”

On new signing Marcus Rashford, Flick predicted a good year from the Manchester United loanee.

“Of course, he gives us some more options. He’s more familiar with the 11 position (left wing), but his strengths he has, his first touch, his speed, his dribbling, he’s really helpful for our game. I think we can enjoy a fantastic Marcus Rashford this season.”

And had little concern about Barcelona lacking hunger this season. He was asked about Pep Guardiola’s theory of having a ‘full stomach’ after winning.

“No. I think it’s a bit different between Pep and me. I think he’s at a different level. It’s at a totally different level. For me, I’m trying to get some more wins.”