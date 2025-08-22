Atletico Madrid fans whistle own defender on ‘Night of Welcome’ for new signings

Atletico Madrid held a ‘Night of Welcome’ for the second year running, opening the Metropolitano for the fans to give their new signings and current squad a warm reception ahead of their first home game of the season. However the headline from the event on Thursday was a sour note on a largely positive night.

Los Colchoneros had a number of new faces to present to the fans, with eight signings already made for the first team. They were seen enjoying themselves, with some even bouncing to the song ‘Madridista if you don’t jump’. In particular, Julian Alvarez and Diego Simeone received loud receptions from the crowd with just over 35,000 fans present on Thursday night, as per Diario AS.

Right before he went out 🥲❤️🤍 pic.twitter.com/Kw8QlNj2Kx — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) August 22, 2025

Nahuel Molina whistled by own fans

Although it was in part drowned out by the stadium announcer, there were a distinct number of boos and whistles for right-back Nahuel Molina audible as he walked out of the tunnel to greet the fans. The Argentina international has been linked with a move away from the club this summer, and has become the object of significant criticism from a section of Atletico fans over the last year or two.

😳🇦🇷🇪🇸Nahuel Molina fue SILBADO por algunos hinchas del Atlético Madrid en la presentación del plantel. pic.twitter.com/Ewy4EB93TL — Siempre Selección 🌟 (@Siempreselecc) August 21, 2025

Keen to remain at Atletico Madrid

Juventus are reportedly interested in signing Molina, but the clubs are reportedly around €10m apart on their valuation of him. Nevertheless, despite the club being open to an exit, Molina has turned down the chance to join the Bianconeri, as he prefers to stay at Atletico. He is facing tough competition this season for his spot, with Marcos Llorente and new signing Marc Pubill both in contention.

Diego Simeone’s promise to the fans

Captain Koke Resurreccion and Diego Simeone were entrusted with the closing words of the night, with the former promising that the players would leave their souls on the pitch, and that great things were coming. Simeone had the following to say, as he riled up the crowd 48 hours before their first home clash with Elche.

Simeone and Giménez 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/0pTL7T92YR — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) August 22, 2025

“The club’s growth is enormous, and we have to take care of it. By always being together, we’ll be able to continue making it grow like we are now. I have no doubt: we’re going to compete. We’re going to try to make you feel as important as we feel on the pitch. To do what you would do if you were on the pitch.”