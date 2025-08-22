Arsenal drop out of race for €100m Real Madrid star

One of the reasons that Real Madrid star Rodrygo Goes has not yet left the club this summer is a a lack of options on the table. The Brazilian has demonstrated that he can mix it with the best in the game, but with Xabi Alonso making it clear that he does not have an important role to play at the Santiago Bernabeu, he is still yet to received a firm exit offer that he would consider.

There has been some suggestion that Tottenham Hotspur could make a loan offer for Rodrygo, a move he has so far been uninterested by. This week agent Pini Zahavi requested meetings with Arsenal and Liverpool to discuss a potential move to the Premier League.

Arsenal will not move for Rodrygo Goes

However the Gunners are not in the race for Rodrygo anymore. They were initially the side that were most heavily linked with the Real Madrid forward, but as time went on, those links died down. This week, as Zahavi met with Arsenal, Sporting Director Andrea Berta tied up a deal for Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze.

As a result, having brought in another wide forward in Noni Madueke too, Arsenal are no longer in the running for Rodrygo, say ESPN. Meanwhile Liverpool will only turn to Rodrygo if they cannot get a move for Alexander Isak over the line.

Manchester City move hinges on Savio

Manchester City are the other Premier League side linked to Rodrygo in recent weeks. They plan to hold onto Savio Moreira, but if he does move on, then that would open the door to a bid for Rodrygo. As things stand though, it would require Savio to request a move, and Spurs, the side most interested in him, to make an ‘acceptable’ bid.

This week it has been reported that Rodrygo has requested a move from Real Madrid, opening the door yet further to a sale. Unless they can find a major club willing to stump up the €80-100m in the final days of the transfer market though, both may have to look into alternatives.

Rodrygo asks Alisson Becker for advice

Some weeks ago it emerged that Rodrygo was most keen on a move to Liverpool if he had the choice. That may well be down to international teammate Alisson Becker. Football Insider say that Rodrygo has been asking Alisson about life on Merseyside, playing at Liverpool and the culture.